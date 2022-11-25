Frances A. Boney
Frances Ann Boney, age 95, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on Oct. 31, 1927, in Elgin, Illinois to Frank and Verella (Bryant) Kopta.
She was an active member of Florida Avenue Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida. She retired as the head cook at the Avon Park Air Force Dining Hall. She continued to work until the age of 89 alongside her twin sister, Rose Marie, building fireworks that could be viewed lighting up the skies at Disney. Frances and her husband, Wash, took pride in their cattle and their citrus grove.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann Cornell (Warren) of Arcadia, Florida; two grandchildren, Whit Cornell (Jenny) and W.W. Cornell (Claire); and five great-grandchildren, Tori, Warren, Madi, Will, and Caroline. She is preceded in death by her husband, George W. “Wash” Boney Jr; sisters, (Twin) Rose Marie Molesworth and Lorraine Spaulding; and brothers, Frank Kopta and Duane Kopta.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Florida Avenue Baptist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870 or Florida Avenue Baptist Church, 710 W. Bell St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnel sonfh.com.