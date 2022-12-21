Frances G. Uzzell
Frances Gail Uzzell, 68, entered into the presence of the Lord in the early morning hours of Dec. 17, 2022. She was an earthly beacon of God’s love and light who will be dearly missed by her loved ones.
Gail was born to Ivey Jr. and Jacqueline (North) Waldron on Oct. 19, 1954 in Avon Park, Florida. She graduated from Sebring High School in 1972. She studied at the University of Florida, South Florida Junior College, and Warner Southern College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 1991.
Gail raised two Christian daughters. She worked for several years as a certified chiropractic assistant and office manager. She taught many subjects and mentored youth as a teacher in juvenile justice programs for over a decade. Later, she retired to care for her mother and enjoy her grandchildren. She was a lifelong Sebring resident who enjoyed Christian television, interior design, collecting whimsical teapots and caring for her houseplants.
She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Sosa (Luis) of Orlando, Florida and Wendy Uzzell of Sebring, Florida; brother, Bill Waldron (Arnell) of Wauchula, Florida; sister, Jackie Vail Graham of Sebring, Florida; nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, Julian and Arianna. She was joyously greeted in heaven by her parents and brother-in-law, Todd Graham.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.