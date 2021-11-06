Frances H. Tull
Frances H. Tull, 83, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Oct. 12, 2021. She was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Moore Haven, Florida. She retired from the Hendry County School District after many years of dedicated service to the children and families of Clewiston.
Frances had a passion for gambling and loved to play bingo. She loved to listen to the birds outside, play cards, visit with friends and family, and was a dedicated Miami Dolphins fan.
She is survived by her son, Edison (Allen) Tull; grandchildren, Randy Allison, (Ashley) and their five children, Satena Loper and her three children, Shanda Rainwater and her four children; great-grandchildren and three siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in the Ortona Cemetery, 8898 W. State Road 78, Moore Haven, FL 33471.