Frances J. Kilby
Frances Jewell Kilby, 84, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in Sebring.
Jewell was born to Roy and Lucy Clark on Feb. 4, 1936 in Clyde, North Carolina. She attended Crabtree/Ironduff school in Clyde and Blanton Business College in Asheville, North Carolina. After college she entered the workforce as a secretary/bookkeeper for Haywood Grocery Company in Waynesville, North Carolina.
There she met John Kilby and shortly after they were married. In 1976 they moved to Sebring, Florida where she worked as a real estate closing agent for Highlands Abstract & Title Co. Jewell was a member of Whispering Pines Baptist Church where she served as “treasurer” for many years.
Jewell is survived by her daughter, Darlene (Mark) Stoelton of Sebring, Florida; a grandson, Wayne (Julie) Suttles Jr. of Shawnee, Kansas; two great-grandsons, Lucas and Logan Suttles of Shawnee, Kansas; six sisters-in-law, Helen Green and Elizabeth Balding of Candler, North Carolina, and Linda Clarke, Marie Sharp, Nora (Joe) Mashburn and Cora Browning, all of Waynesville, North Carolina.
Jewell is also survived by four step-grandchildren, Annette, Mary, David and Derrick, along with their families. Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, John Kilby; her parents, Roy and Lucy Clark; her brothers, Earl and Neal Clark; and her son-in-law, Wayne Suttles.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida with the Rev. Steve Trinkle officiating.
Memorials may be made in her name to Whispering Pines Baptist Church, 303 White Pine Drive, Sebring, FL 33872.