Alleluia! Her Father has called her Home. Frances Lairsey, 82, was called home on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. She was born in Opp, Alabama, moving to this area when she was 7 years old. She graduated from Sebring High School in 1957. She then attended FSU and married Charley Lairsey in 1958. In 1967, the family moved to West Palm Beach, Florida and returned to Sebring in 1995. She was a seamstress and a member of First Baptist Church but attended Sparta Road Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2020. She is survived by her son, Clay (Kelly) Lairsey of Round Rock, Texas; daughters, Karen L. (Mark preceded her in death) Latch of Sebring and Amy (Chuck) Poole of West Palm Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Ashley McCants, Jeffrey Lairsey, Lauren Lairsey, Lainey Poole and Kelsey Poole.
