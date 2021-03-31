Frances Newland
Frances B. Newland, age 94, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born April 7, 1926 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Chester and Elizabeth (Merriman) Brownell.
She had been a resident for 35 years coming from Hialeah, Florida and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Frances is survived by her son, Peter Newland (Bobbi) of Fernandina Beach, Florida; daughter, Shirley Ann Bretch of Frostproof, Florida; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Irene and Shirley; brother, Peter; grandson, Wayne Herbert Bretch, Jr.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870
