Frances R. Farless
Frances Roberta Farless, age 89, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Nov. 8, 1932 in Bowling Green, Florida to the late Preston A. and Essie Irene (Shephard) Moncrief.
She retired from Sprint where she was in customer service, had been a resident of Avon Park since 1988, coming from Wauchula, Florida, and was a member of First Baptist Church Avon Park.
She is survived by her son, Randy Farless (Tina) of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Janet Weis of Wauchula, Florida; sister, Carolyn Reddick of Wauchula, Florida; grandchildren, Nicole Weis, Preston Weis, Kristen Farless, and Joshua Farless; and great-grandchildren, Reagan and Deacon. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Farless; sister, Irene Atchley; and brothers, Melvin Moncrief and Monroe Moncrief.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Wauchula Cemetery.
