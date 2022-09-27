Frances S. Barfield
Frances Syvaline Corbin Barfield, age 84, went to be with her Lord on Sept. 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms likely. High around 80F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy...showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy skies with more rain likely overnight. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 3:40 am
Frances Syvaline Corbin Barfield, age 84, went to be with her Lord on Sept. 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Lowell (Joey) Barfield and an infant son; father, Ernest Owen (Bud) Corbin; mother, Mary Lou Sasser Corbin; siblings, Delbert Ross Corbin, Ruby Joyce Corbin Barfield, and Carolyn Sue Corbin Smith.
Frances is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, William Lowell (Joe) Barfield; daughters, Yvonne (Rocky) Williams and Belinda (David) Hodge; grandchildren, in order of age, Tasha (Eric) Hunter, Jessica Barfield, William Lowell (Trey) Barfield III, David Wayne (Dallas) Hodge, Savannah Hodge, Jeremiah Barfield, and Dagen Williams; daughter-in-law, Wanda Mills Barfield; 12 great-grandchildren; aunt, Murlene Smith and a large, loving extended family as well as a host of friends.
Service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Placid Temple Church of God, 51 Lake June Road, Lake Placid, FL 33852. Family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 11 a.m. Officiating are Pastor Eric Burch and Reverend Don Leon.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.