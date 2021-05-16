Francine L. Chavis
Francine Lou Chavis, age 48, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 in Tampa Bay, Florida. She was born on Oct. 8, 1972 in Brooklyn, New York to Wilford and Frances (Reynolds) Chavis. She had been a Florida resident for 46 years.
Francine worked as a CNA in healthcare. She enjoyed fishing and coloring. She loved her family and grandchildren very much.
She is survived by her loving children, Elizabeth Lyons (Dustin), Junior Lyons, Christine Morgan (Ahmad), and Mikie Evan; brothers, Wilford Chavis (Jenny), Ricky Chavis (Barbara), and Shariff Santiago; sisters, Betty Jane Bladwin and Brenda Santiago. Surviving are also six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with Darin Kopta officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com