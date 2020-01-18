Francis Bumbulsky
Francis “Frank” Bumbulsky, 88, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1931 to Frank and Evelyn Bumbulsky (Shuba) in McAdoo, Pennsylvania. He has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 2005, coming from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He worked as a materials engineer for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over 30 years.
After retirement he enjoyed many years of world travel with his wife, Carolyn. Frank was also everyone’s favorite handyman. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sebring, Florida. Frank was a member of the VFW and Moose Lodge in Sebring, Florida.
He was an avid gardener with a green thumb. He loved to read, play corn hole and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He was a loyal Philadelphia sports fan.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Helen Kane. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, of 67 years; daughter, Debora Brown (Ritchey) of Jupiter, Florida; sons, Michael (Joan) of Chesterfield, Virginia and Wayne (Lori) of Sebring, Florida; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 with a visitation starting at 1 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida with Father José González officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.