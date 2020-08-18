Francis E. Dubbs
Francis Edward Dubbs, 84, of Avon Park, Florida and Creede, Colorado, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
Mr. Dubbs was born March 4, 1936, in Glen Rock, Pennsylvania to Clinton Albert Dubbs and Beulah Mae (Bowser) Dubbs. He served our country in the U.S. Army. Francis retired from the Devlieg Machine Co. after 36 years of faithful service. He moved to Avon Park in 1992 from Michigan and is a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Francis loved volunteering and being with others whenever he was able.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Lorrayne; son, Michael Edward Dubbs (Linda) of Sterling Heights, Michigan; grandsons, Michael and Christian; and great-grandson, Austinn.
Francis’ family will celebrate his life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Christ Lutheran Church in Avon Park. Interment will be in Creede, Colorado.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.