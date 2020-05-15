Francis H. Raley
Francis H. Raley, 97, of Sebring, Florida passed away quietly at home on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Iris, and his son, Allen.
Born in Jefferson, South Carolina at his ancestral home on April 25, 1923, he served as a medic in the United States Army with the 144th Station Hospital in the Pacific theater during World War II. Starting on Bougainville Island, the hospital followed close behind the front lines until the final liberation of Luzon.
He moved his family to Sebring in 1960 after selling his trucking company to become a citrus grower. He continued active participation in the citrus industry until his retirement in 1988. He and Iris were avid motor-homers, square dancers and motorcyclists, and they spent many happy years dancing across the United States.
He is survived by his daughter, Gwen of Sebring; son, Stan (Debby) of Bradenton and son, Bill (Linda) of Conover, North Carolina; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.