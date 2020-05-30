Francis L. Horn
Francis Leonard Horn, 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He was born on July 1, 1937, in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Eloise (Shepherd) Horn. Frank was a craftsman at heart having built his own home in Dublin, New Hampshire with the help of his family. He loved God, a good laugh, woodworking and fixing cars or anything mechanical. Retiring early from UPS at age 55 gave him and Lorraine the opportunity to travel together and see our beautiful country.
In 2002, after selling his home in Dublin, New Hampshire he moved to Sebring, Florida. In the early 1960s he was a member of the National Guard and more recently an active member of Living Waters Church of God and a vendor at Firemen’s Field Flea Market.
Survivors include his children, Francis Horn Jr., Valerie Page, Steven Horn and Kevin Horn; his sister, Kathy Horn; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Due to the current times there is no funeral or memorial service currently planned. Frank will be laid to rest at the Lakeview Memorial Gardens next to his wife of 58 years, Lorraine.
Frank will be laid to rest at the Lakeview Memorial Gardens next to his wife of 58 years, Lorraine.