Francis W. Burke
Francis (Frankie) Wade Burke went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 with his family at his side. He fought a long, courageous battle. Frankie was born in Champaign, Illinois on Oct. 16, 1955 to the late Leonard and Martha (Betty) Burke. Frankie was a lifetime resident of Lake Placid, Florida. He successfully started and operated Burke Marine Construction for over 40 years.
Frankie, the Dockman as he was called, loved everything there was about the outdoors. Hunting, fishing and traveling were a few of his favorite things to do. He truly loved people. Frankie loved going to new places and meeting new people. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed life to the fullest. Frankie was a man of God. Frankie’s life revolved around his family and friends and he always did everything he could to help anyone. Frankie was a lifetime member of the Venus United Methodist Church, a member of the Lake Placid Masonic Lodge, a Shriner, charter member of the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, and an active member and a mentor to the community. He will be missed by many.
Frankie is survived by his wife, Sandra (Sandie) Burke; daughters, Allisa Burke-Thomas (Michael), Taryn Hardee (Eric), and Ashten Malone (Nathaniel); his sister, Carrie Jean Burke; grandchildren, Alastair II (Nooni) and Aimee Ibrahim, Kimberly and Corbin Hardee, Burkley and Greyson Malone, and Michael and Hunter Thomas; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Work hard, be present and Love Big. These are things that would describe Frankie Burke. If you knew Frankie, you knew that he was a man of his word and would do anything for you. He worked hard for his family and for others, making sure that everyone had what they needed. When he was with you, he was all in. He was present and you knew how he felt about you. And he loved big. He was a mentor to many and he loved teaching others.
He was predeceased by his parents, as well as his brothers, Leonard Burke Jr. and Curtis Burke.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 22 at Placid Temple Church of God, 51 Lake June Road. The viewing will take place from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. and burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida. Food and fellowship will follow the services at Placid Temple Church of God.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gethesamane Ranch, 3342 S.W. Hosanah Lane, Okeechobee, FL 34974, or Pawsitive Effects, 1612 Noble Fir St., Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Funeral service under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.