Francis W. Burke

Francis (Frankie) Wade Burke went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 with his family at his side. He fought a long, courageous battle. Frankie was born in Champaign, Illinois on Oct. 16, 1955 to the late Leonard and Martha (Betty) Burke. Frankie was a lifetime resident of Lake Placid, Florida. He successfully started and operated Burke Marine Construction for over 40 years.

