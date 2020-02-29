Francisco (Frank) Belmonte Feb 29, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Francisco (Frank) Belmonte Francisco (Frank) Belmonte, 84, passed away Feb., 20, 2020. Ammen Family Funeral Care of Rockledge, Florida is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Leap Year baby turns 76 ... or 19 Bush promoted to executive director of LP chamber Financial pain deepens as nearly 60 countries report virus House adds limit on ER charges to 'bad faith' bill Website aims to highlight hidden figures in black history Latest e-Edition Highlands News-Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Sections Senior Expo 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Obituaries Frances J. Kilby Francisco (Frank) Belmonte Herman L. Addison Robert J. Sanger +3 Jerry Miller