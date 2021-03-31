Frank C. Odierno
Frank Charles Odierno, 86, answered the Last Alarm and passed away on March 24, 2021, Frank was born in the Bronx, New York, on Jan. 2, 1935, to Carmine and Lena (Sansone) Odierno. Frank came to Miami, Florida as a young man and became a top-notch firefighter for the City of Miami in the early 1950s. His career with the City of Miami spanned 34 years and he became a city fire inspector, and then an arson investigator, retiring in 1991 with many honors. During this period of his life, Frank’s love of the water allowed him to have several boats on Miami waters. He and his friend, Max, took his big sailboat to Muriel Harbor in Cuba and participated in the historic Muriel Boat Lift.
He had been a resident of Sebring since 1994. Frank was one of the hardest working men anyone could know. He owned and worked off shift hours at Dempsy’s TV in Miami with his late wife, Pat Odierno, mother of his two daughters, Pamela and Teresa. He met his present wife and the love of his life, Leslie Allard-Odierno in 1995, and they traveled to Colorado where they bought and operated Bust General Store and Gas Station at the foot of Pikes Peak. After selling that, he and Leslie purchased several acres in Cripple Creek, Colorado, and had a tree farm and a ton of fun.
But sea level called, so they returned to their home on Lake Istokpoga and started a computer business, refurbishing desktops and then laptops. Frank also worked the tax season, first doing taxes for H&R Block, then working for himself and teaching his wife the process. It was a great time and selling computers at the flea market was very lucrative and gave them their summers free, so they returned to traveling in their various campers, fifth wheels and RVs, finally settling on a second home in Franklin, North Carolina.
They built on the river and got involved in the Miami Fire Department’s Retirees Reunion, which was a large gathering of over 250 people held there annually. He and Leslie were involved on the committee for 12 years. She was the chairman and he was in charge of anything and everything that had to be done to insure a great three-day get-together with the brothers and sisters of IAFF 587 Benevolent from Miami.
Frank got the wander lust again, so they sold the riverside home and started camping again, visiting relatives in the northeast and in Myrtle Beach. They ended their camping days as Frank’s cognitive decline made it harder to maneuver the vehicles. So, they bought a condo in Myrtle Beach.
Hurricane Irma delivered a serious blow to their home on Lake Istokpoga in 2017 and they sold Myrtle Beach and returned to fix up the homestead. Frank was having more serious cognitive issues and they stopped traveling and stayed close to home, especially after COVID-19 came along. Recently, Frank was admitted to the Good Shepherd Hospice house and the wonderful angels watched over him for several days as he made his journey from the physical world to the afterlife. The amazing people there helped insure he had a comfortable and peaceful passing for which his family will be forever grateful.
Frank leaves his loving wife, Leslie Harrington-Allard-Odierno, of 25 years; two daughters, Pamela Odierno and Teresa Gaines; one granddaughter, Ashley Wagner (David Walstrom Jr.), and a great-granddaughter, Robin, all of Sebring. Frank’s sister, Rosalie Jaskewich, survives him, from Wilmington, Delaware, along with her sons, John (Denise Girard) Jaskewich of Myrtle Beach and their three sons plus Richard Jaskewich, all of Wilmington, Delaware; as well as Rosalie’s daughter, Barbara (Greg) Holloway of Apex, North Carolina and their three daughters.
Frank’s brother, Anthony Odierno, predeceased him almost two years ago; and Frank leaves his niece, Lisa Webster; Mike and Rosalie Odierno; and Anthony Odierno and his two sons, Anthony and Chris. Also, Frank leaves his stepson, Gregory and Traci (White) Bell; and two granddaughters, Maggie (Bell) and Dan Hoffman, as well as Kristen Bell; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn from his marriage to Leslie.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. The family will be receiving guests beginning at 4 p.m. with the service starting at 5 p.m. Flowers are always a source of joy and comfort or donations can be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.