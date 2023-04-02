Frank Cocca
Frank (Doc) Cocca, 62, passed away March 19, 2023 at his home. He was born Sept. 21, 1960 in Gowanda, New York to Frank J. and Eva Cocca.
Doc graduated from Gowanda Central in 1978 where he excelled in sports and enjoyed his teen years with his many friends and his brother Tom, riding his Harley, water and snow skiing, snowmobiling and working various summer jobs. One summer he worked on a dairy farm where he decided he definitely did not want to be a dairy farmer.
He attended Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas for jewelry repair and design where he found his true calling. After college, Doc apprenticed for two years with a master diamond setter. At the young age of 22, he opened Arcade Jewelers in Arcade, New York that he and his first wife operated successfully for 12 years. After Arcade Jewelers he joined SJA, Inc. a jewelry “remount” company based in New Jersey and for the next 20 years traveled and worked as a fine jewelry “remounter” fashioning diamond and precious stone creations with inventory his team transported with them or stock carried by the national chain stores such as Kay Jewelers. Frank held shows in malls across 48 states and Puerto Rico and was recognized in his profession as a truly great craftsman. Customers were amazed as they watched him create at his portable jewelers’ bench.
Frank and his family moved to Sebring, Florida 22 years ago as he continued travelling the country. After his divorce he married Bonnie Farris in 2016 but soon faced his biggest challenge, kidney failure. Doc and Bonnie struggled through years of dialysis and other medical setbacks until his passing.
Frank was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas, June 2, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his parents Frank J. and Eva Cocca; his children, Joey Cocca, Georgia Cocca and Jessica (Chris) Marren; stepchildren, Timothy (Enid) Farris, Ashley Farris and Thomas (Indira) Farris; and grandchildren, Anthony, Brayden, Annabella, Dixie, Wyatt, Buddy, Morticia, Lilith, Tallulah and Levi.
The family would like to thank the dedicated medical treatment provided to Doc by Drs. D. Patel, Zeldon and Bassetti, also, Cornerstone Hospice and the great team of dialysis professionals at Fresenius Dialysis Center.
A celebration of life memorial will take place at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida. www.fountainfuneralhomeap.com.