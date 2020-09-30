Frank Edgar Key
Frank Edgar Key, 93, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Sept. 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, New York.
He was born June 30, 1927, in Quebec, Canada to Isaiah and Christine Key.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Key; a daughter, Cindy Cody; and a son-in-law, Mark Hendrix. He is survived by sons, Carl (Charlene), Steve (Karen) and Terry (Emma); daughters, Gwen Hendrix and Becky (Brian) White. Frank also leaves behind 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
As a young man Frank worked on a potato farm in Bridgewater, New York and later purchased a dairy farm in North Brookfield, New York. He was later employed many years as a District Manager for Na-Chur’s Plant Food Company in Marion, Ohio.
After moving from Bouckville, New York to Lake Placid, Florida, Frank worked as a trucker for a citrus company and ran his own lawn care business. He was a member of Eastside Christian Church in Lake Placid, Florida. Frank enjoyed his large family, gardening, tinkering in the garage and The Booth Brothers.
In celebration of going home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, a 10:30 a.m. service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Fairview Cemetery in Bridgewater, New York.