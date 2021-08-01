Frank E. Rider
Frank E. Rider of Boulder, Colorado died on July 14, 2021 in San Jose, Costa Rica. Frank was born on June 30, 1945 in Portland, Maine, the oldest of three children of Floyd E. Rider and Laura J. (Lord) Rider.
Frank graduated from Lake Placid High School in 1963 and from Florida State University in 1968. After college, Frank joined the U.S. Army rising to the rank of Captain. He served in Vietnam in heavy artillery and was awarded The Bronze Star for “heroic or meritorious service in a combat zone.”
Having inherited a certain genius and innovation from his Dad, Frank always fashioned himself to be an entrepreneur. In the early 1970s, the new sport of hot air ballooning was all the rage. So Frank established a never before heard of Hot Air Balloon Port in Orlando. That soon morphed into a hot air balloon Dude Ranch in Del Norte, Colorado. Frank and best friend, David Levin, even travelled to Europe, hot air ballooning over the Swiss Alps and calling it work. Branching out, he formed a new company, “Sky Rider Airships” where he designed and built from scratch a two-man blimp, which he proudly licensed with the FAA, one of the first of its kind in the country. In 1986, Frank appeared on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine.
In 1980, Frank moved to Boulder and established “Boulder Blimp” which would be his most successful business venture. Over the years, he designed and built hundreds of giant cold air inflatables (tethered balloons) in many shapes and sizes used for advertising and display. If Anhuerser Busch wanted a 30 foot tall beer can or GE needed an inflatable microwave oven the size of a box truck, Frank could build it. Sadly, after 30 years in business, the economic downturn and other financial troubles overtook him and he turned “Boulder Blimp” over to the creditors in 2014.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Rebecca K. Rider, of Boulder, Colorado; brothers, Stephen L. Rider of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and Michael A. Rider of Lake Placid, Florida; and his aunt, Martha Bright of Powder Springs, Georgia.
In 2018, Frank retired to Costa Rica to enjoy the slow pace and beautiful scenery. There will be no services. To all family and friends, Pura Vida.