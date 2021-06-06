Frank J. Aschenbrenner Jr.
Frank J. Aschenbrenner Jr., 83, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Frank was born on April 2, 1938 in Hungary to parents Maria (Ament) and Frank Aschenbrenner.
Frank served his country with honors in the U.S. Army and was a retired master electrician. He has been a resident of Lake Placid since 2003, moving here from Vernon, Connecticut. Frank was a member of Elks Lodge 2661 and American Legion Post 25. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing a good game of cards and shuffleboard, was a bird enthusiast and loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Joan; daughter, Lisa Aschenbrenner (Annette); sons, F. David Aschenbrenner (Maritza), Ronald Sliman (Patty), and Brian Sliman (Kim); 11 grandchildren; and sisters, Marie Aschenbrenner, Helen Aschenbrenner Crawford and Elizabeth Aschenbrenner (John).
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Moffitt Cancer Center. In keeping with Frank’s wishes, services to celebrate his life will be private for the family. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida, 863-465-4134.