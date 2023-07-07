Frank J. Suter
Frank Joseph Suter, age 94, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to heaven on July 3, 2023. Frank, known to many as Poppie, was born in New Jersey to Swiss immigrants, Frank and Barbara Suter, on Sept. 2, 1928.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Frank Joseph Suter, age 94, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to heaven on July 3, 2023. Frank, known to many as Poppie, was born in New Jersey to Swiss immigrants, Frank and Barbara Suter, on Sept. 2, 1928.
Frank is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty; his three children, Scott (Sue), Barbara and Mark (Julie). He also leaves his four grandchildren, Matt, Eric, PJ, and Savanah; and his four great-grandchildren, Carson, Noah, Raelynn and Renie.
Frank loved boxing and was the “Diamond Gloves Champ” in 1947. He served our country in the U.S. Navy on the Franklin D. Roosevelt ship from 1949 to 1953. While engaged to Betty, he built their first home in Oakland, New Jersey, and then they were married on Nov. 23, 1957.
Frank’s first business adventure was a ceramic tile company. The family moved to Trout Creek, New York, in 1973, where Frank owned a restaurant and bar called The Friendly Tavern. In 1978, the family moved to Lake Placid, Florida, where Frank established Frank Suter Construction, and he became a well-known home builder. After retirement, Frank volunteered at the Nu-Hope Thrift Shop, where he was happy to meet people who expressed gratitude for homes he had built for them. At his request, no service will be held.