Frank Macagnone
Frank Macagnone, 85, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Aug. 28, 2023. He was born Dec. 14, 1937 in Passaic, New Jersey to Salvatore and Sarah Vacari Macagnone.
Frank was a visionary business leader and master carver. His legacy includes his remarkable business achievements and his skillful artistry. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Tina; son, Frank, and daughter, Nancy. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, FL 33870. Phone 863-385-1546.