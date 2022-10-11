Frank P. Lott
Frank Pearce Lott, of Lake Placid, Florida, died late Thursday evening, Oct 6, 2022. Frank was born in Arcadia, Florida on Jan. 20, 1951. He was the son of the late Elliott and Luzena Pearce Lott.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 9:48 am
Frank was a graduate of Okeechobee High School where he was raised. He moved around with each business venture, from Okeechobee to Venus and finally Lake Placid. Over the years Frank owned a heavy equipment company, was a cattle rancher, and was in the real estate business. His family referred to him as just a true “businessman”. Frank was a Christian in his faith. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and his passion in his later years was poem writing.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Jill Driggers Lott; sons, David (Kimberly) and Jake (Amanda); brother, Joe; and grandchildren, Holden, Adalyn, Olivia and Finn. He was predeceased by brothers, David and John Lott.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at the Ministry Center on Sparta Road in Sebring, Florida on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. Pastor Lawrence Wells will celebrate.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.