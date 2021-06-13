Frank R. McNamara
Frank R. McNamara, 83, died peacefully at Fellowship Home at The Fairway in Sebring, Florida on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania but raised in Chester, he attended St. James Catholic High School and Temple University. He was employed with Sun Ship and Dry Dock Co. in Chester before relocating in 1982 to Quincy, Massachusetts to join General Dynamics. While living in nearby Scituate he met his future wife whom he married in 1983. The two then moved to Woodstock, New Hampshire where he eventually opened the first of his two real estate and insurance offices.
In 1999, the two became “snowbirds” traveling back and forth between Woodstock and Sebring, remaining in Florida permanently in 2017. His true passion was what he called the best job of all, playing golf where he was a member of Owl’s Nest in Campton, New Hampshire, and Sun ‘N Lake Golf and Country Club in Sebring, Florida.
Frank is preceded in death by his son, Robert. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucia Carolan; daughter, Donna Garcia (David) of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania; brother, Leo (Ann) of Brooksville, Florida; sister, Catherine of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Alyxandria, David, Nulissa and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Brianna and Haley.
He will be interred privately at a later date in Woodstock, New Hampshire.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.