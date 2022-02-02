Frank R. Tomlinson
Frank Roland Tomlinson, 80, returned to his heavenly home on Jan. 30, 2022. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in the Savior, Jesus Christ gave him peace in this transition. Frank Roland was born in Lily, Florida to Grady and Rosalie Tomlinson. He worked for Avon Park Correctional Institution and Hardee Correctional for many years. Earlier in his career, he was a deputy at Hardee County Sheriff’s Office and worked as a fireman for Hardee County.
Frank Roland Tomlinson was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Clara Jo. He is survived by his sister, Bonita Collins of Fort Meade; his children, John V. Pipkin (Lisa) of Inverness, Florida, Angela Kay Limppo (Ron) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Mitchell F. Tomlinson (Sharon) of Avon Park, Florida, Angela Lee Frazier (Garland) of Henagar, Alabama and Roland “Scott” Tomlinson (Tracy) of Cathlamet, Washington; 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Grace Bible Church, 4541 Thunderbird Road, Sebring, Florida.
The family would like to extend its most sincere appreciation to the staff of Family Extended Care of Sebring for treating our Dad like family and to the staff of Compassionate Care of Sebring for their dignified and loving help during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Compassionate Care Hospice of Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com