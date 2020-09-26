Franklin H. Crews
Franklin Howe Crews departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, a few days before reaching his 86th birthday. He was the seventh and youngest child of Harry Lester and Nora Delilah (Lanier) Crews. Both parents came from Florida pioneer families who worked the land to carve out a living growing citrus and cattle. Howe, and his siblings, continued the family tradition.
Howe was married to the love of his life, Nonie (Faith Winona Bush) for 64 years. He is survived by Winona; their daughters, Laura (Ronnie) Strickland and Gina (Ron) Newby; granddaughter, Lorelei (Justin), and great-granddaughter, Lyla Faith Platt.
Howe was fiercely patriotic and served in the U.S. Army including a tour in Germany that lasted 16 months. He was a devout Christian and loved to discuss Bible verses; he always wanted to give you his interpretation and hear yours as well. He liked to turn a theory or idea over and look at it from all angles; he enjoyed the camaraderie of deep discussion. If the discussion took place around a campfire that was even better.
Although he would always disagree, Howe’s family teased that he was not flexible about the way things should be done. Let the record stand: This man was not flexible. It has been rumored, but never proven, that at least one of his daughters may have also inherited that trait.
Howe was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and instilled that love in his children. There were many family outings that included feeding the cows and cooking sausage on an open fire.
Howe was proceeded in death by his parents; his grandson, Dillon Joseph Strickland; brothers, C. Elton Crews (Norma), Walton N. Crews (Johnnie Mae), Denzil H. Crews (Dovie), Harry L “Buck” Crews, and an unnamed infant brother that died shortly after birth; also, sister, Elizabeth Crews Smith (Bill). Howe had outlived most of his lifelong friends, including several remarkable hunting and cow dogs, and he mentioned all of them often.
Howe will be interred at Hart Cemetery, which was founded by his great-grandfather William Henry Hart. In respecting Howe’s dislike of crowds, or anything stuffy, his funeral will be held graveside at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Howe very much wanted to vote in this year’s election. He would often remind us to “pray for our country and our president.” Please honor him by voting this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 3365, Sebring, FL 338871-3365; or Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
