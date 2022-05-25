Franklin M. Looney
Franklin “Frank” Maxwell Looney , of Lake Placid, Florida, died late Sunday evening, May 22, 2022. He was with his loving wife and sister. Frank was born in Spencer, West Virginia, on July 28, 1950. He was the son of Asbury and Madeline Looney.
Frank has lived in Lake Placid for past 40 years. He worked for Better Roads, and Tope Farms before retiring from Comcast Cable after 25 years as an installer and troubleshooter. Frank was a Christian and he enjoyed cooking.
Frank is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Daniel Pendergrass, and siblings, Janna Nicols and Thomas Looney.
A service will be held at a later date in West Virginia.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.