Frans Vandermolen
Frans Vandermolen passed away on July 19, 2020. Frans was born in the town of Enschede in The Netherlands.
He is predeceased by his parents, Betsy van der Molen-Overbosch and Ann Willem van der Molen; and his brother, Robert van der Molen. He went to school in Enschede and after graduation married Ans Brants. They had two children: a son, Martjin, who resides in County Cork in Ireland with his wife and three sons, Tim, Sam and Myles; and a daughter, Larissa, who lives in The Netherlands with her daughters, Femka and Nienke. Frans loved his five grandchildren dearly. His ex-wife, Ans Brants, also survives him.
Frans worked in the computer industry. He worked in The Netherlands for the Dutch company Philips and Digital. In 1979, he was sent to Paris by Digital Equipment Corp. for about two years and then was sent to the United States on a work visa. He became an executive with Digital and had an office in the Boston area and California and traveled extensively to Japan, Hong Kong, China and over much of Europe. He spoke at least seven languages fluently.
In 1984, he graduated Harvard Business School (MIT). In 1988, he became a U.S. citizen and was then moved to California by Digital. In 1994, he got a degree from Canterbury University for master in science and in 1996 he became a doctor of science. While in California, he resigned from Digital and started his own company, Flying Dutchman Hyperbarics in 1990. He became dive instructor and got a seat at the International Board of Advisors (IANTD) from 1995 to 2013.
In 1997, he moved to Florida where he lived in Miami for a time before moving to Sebring, Florida. He worked as a pawnbroker for several years in Sebring. He spent a lot of free time working on genealogy for his family members. Frans was an avid reader, listened often to jazz, classical or Celtic music, loved diving, playing golf, online computer games and even in retirement spent time writing programs and setting up websites for various concerns. He made friends easily.
Since the pandemic is keeping his family from coming to the U.S. there will be no memorial service in the near future. Cremation was handled by Stevenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.