Frederick L. Murray
Frederick Leon Murray, 55, of Sebring, Florida passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023. He was born July 25, 1967, in Jacksonville, Florida to Robert and Rosa (Graham) Murray. Frederick was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His passion was his family, riding his motorcycle and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Murray; children, Aaron Bohannon (Tasha), Christopher Bohannon (Brandi), Daniel Bohannon (Sebrina), Shell Stokes, Tosha Williams (Cody), and Briana Baker (Stivel); brothers, Alvin Murray, Gordon Murray (Nora), Nathan Murray (Renee) and Michael Joseph; and sisters, Carmen and Julia.
Also surviving are several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his extended family who held a special place in his heart, “The Rodriguez Girls.”
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.