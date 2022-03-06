Freeman Schoenfeld Jr.
March 13, 1939 — Feb. 19, 2022
Freeman “Charles” Schoenfeld Jr., age 82, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on March 13, 1939, in Lake Worth, Florida, to Freeman Charles Schoenfeld Sr. and Marie (Province) Schoenfeld. He worked as a farm manager in the agricultural industry and was of the Christian faith.
Freeman proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and has been a resident of Lake Placid for 24 years, coming from Clewiston, Florida and raised in Belle Glade, Florida. Freeman enjoyed golfing, building things and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to watch Family Feud and Gunsmoke.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; children, Charles Burke of Idaho, Robert Burke of Florida, Amber Schoenfeld-Ryan of Florida, Eduardo Valdes of Florida, Marcena Burke of Florida and Earlene Carter of Idaho; brother, Billy Schoenfeld (Jane); and sister, Rita Schoenfeld. Surviving are also 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Brian Heath Schoenfeld and Steven Charles Schoenfeld; and daughter, Tanya Lynn Schoenfeld.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Highlands Hammock State Park-Seven Lakes.