G. ‘Bryan’ Sexauer
G. “Bryan” Sexauer, 77, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Bradenton, Florida. He was born on Oct. 25, 1945, to Fred Sexauer and Constance Bryan. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Gwen Sexauer; children, Tiffany Sevigny (Mark) of Avon Park, Florida, Katie Glass (Kenny) of Palm Coast, Florida, Lisa Sexauer of Alexandria, Virginia and Christopher Sexauer of Phoenix, Arizona; and grandchildren, Riley Sevigney, Baylee Sevigney, Aubrie Sevigney, Henley Wimberly, Charlie Glass, Connor, Parker and Tanner.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Constance Peters, and sister, Nancy Wilson.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com