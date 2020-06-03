Gail L. Gillotti
Gail Lee (Creadon) Gillotti, 75, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1944, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Stephen Stanley Creadon and Edith Marie Henschel Creadon.
Gail enjoyed life to the fullest. Her family and friends where especially important to her. Gail built houses for a living and enjoyed what she did very much. Gail worked as a bartender for many years and she always had fun. Gail loved to paint, scrapbook and make gifts for others, especially gift baskets for those special occasions.
Gail had a passion for fast cars, so it was no coincidence when she became the president of S.I.R.A.C. International Race Committee where she could be found anytime there was a race going on.
Gail is survived by her daughter, Kelly Gdovin Metheny; sons, Paul Anothony Gillotti and Dario Daniel Gillotti Jr.; her sister, Cheryl Buchen; brothers, Vincent Creadon, Timothy Creadon and Gerald Creadon; grandchildren, Joshua Gdovin, Amanda Metheny, Collin Metheny, Kendall Gillotti, Parker Gillotti and Ryan Gillotti; and great-grandchildren, Wesley Gdovin, Riley Gdovin and Christopher Metheny.
She had many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law who she loved and cherished.
Gail is proceeded in death by her father, Stephen Stanley Creadon; mother, Edith Marie Henschel Creadon; and brothers, Robert Creadon and Stephen Stanley Creadon Jr.
Gail will be laid to rest near her mother Edith at Heartwood Preserve in Trinity, Florida. Services will be held at a later date and those who knew her will be advised of the date and time. You may send condolences to the family at methenyd15@gmail.com.