Gary B. Birge
Gary Blane Birge, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Thursday July 14, 2022.
Gary was preceded in death by his father and mother, W.C. “Buddy” and Polkalee Birge. He is survived by his brother, Greg (Mary) Birge; nephews, Zachary (Samantha) and Quinton (Sara); great-nephews, Kieran (affectionately called BooRoo) and Grady; great-niece, Aubree, and son, Blane.
Gary was a lifelong Lake Placid resident and his passions were hunting and fishing.
Per Gary’s wishes, there will only be a private family memorial.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid. Phone 863-465-9997.