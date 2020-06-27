Gary E. Dougan
Gary E. Dougan, 85, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Vitas Hospice Center in Sebring, Florida with his loving wife at his side.
Gary was born on Jan. 2, 1935, in Erie, Pennsylvania to Elmer and Martha (Hazle) Dougan. In 1953, he graduated from Harbor Creek High School and immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corp where he was honorably discharged in 1956 with the rank of sergeant.
Gary started his career in the printing industry in 1956 with Dispatch Printing in Erie, Pennsylvania and over the years with other companies increased his duties and responsibilities until his retirement in 2000 from Thomasson Printing in Carrollton, Georgia as vice president in charge of printing. He also was on the National Ski Patrol and a certified ski instructor for many years at Peek N’ Peak Resort in Clymer, New York.
Retirement was enjoyed in Lake Placid, Florida where he enjoyed his four-legged fur babies, watching football, playing cards and eating out. But more than anything else he loved spending time with family and friends.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sharon (Grettler) Dougan; daughter, Susan (Andy) Caufman of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, and son, Gary aka Duffy (Emy) Dougan of Erie, Pennsylvania; a stepdaughter, Carole Lynn (Kent) Voss of Surprise, Arizona, and one brother, Pat Dougan of Cleveland, Ohio. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Gary is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Norman Dougan of Erie, Pennsylvania.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.