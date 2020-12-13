Gary E. Flummer
Gary Eugene Flummer, of Lake Placid, Florida died on Dec. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at his home. He was born in Norwich, New York on Oct. 2, 1937.
He is survived by his wife, Mary of 57 years; brother, Gordon and sisters, Judy, Mary, Barbara and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was a United States Army veteran and was an over the road trucker. He was a devoted Yankees fan and loved music. He sang and played guitar in a country western band and was a man of many interests and talents.
He belonged to the American Legion Post 161 of Holland Patent, New York and Elks Lodge 2161 and Moose Lodge 2374 of Lake Placid, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Community Church of God, 735 S. Sun ‘N Lakes Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.