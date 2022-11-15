Gary Furman
Gary Furman, 71, passed away on Nov. 2, 2022 at his home in Sebring, Florida. He was born to George and Delores Furman, in Britton, South Dakota. Gary attended school at Kidder and Britton, South Dakota.
At a young age, he began working at Jarrett Farms. He worked there until he was drafted for the Vietnam War. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1971.
Gary married Jeanette Warner on June 23, 1972. They have been married for 50 years this past June. Their oldest daughter, Tammy, was born in Wiesbaden, Germany in 1973. After Gary’s military discharge he went back to work for Jarrett Farms as a cowboy caring for sheep and cattle. A second child, Shawn, was born to them in 1975. From Jarrett Farms, Gary and his family moved to Warner and Conde, South Dakota. Gary worked in the area until 1986 when they moved to Sebring, Florida for the warmer weather. Gary delivered fuel and maintained properties of Taylor Oil Company until 2015. Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing all of his life. He was involved with the Boy Scouts for over 20 years. He enjoyed teaching camping, survival, navigational, and cooking skills to young boys preparing them for adulthood.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, George and Delores Furman; one brother, Robert (Butch) Furman; and niece, Misty Furman. Survivors include his wife, Jeanette; daughter, Tammy of Sebring, Florida; son, Shawn of Tallahassee, Florida; granddaughters, Journey and Zoe of Tallahassee, Florida; sisters, Georgia Lewis of Crossville, Tennessee, and Penny Furman of Cleveland, Tennessee; and brother, Terry Furman of Groton, South Dakota. Gary is also survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Gary did not wish to have any service to honor his life. When you are out in nature, say a few words in his honor.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.