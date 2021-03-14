Gary L. Joseph
Gary L. Joseph, 66, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on March 17, 1954, in Morgantown, West Virginia to the late Joe and Verna (Feathers) Joseph. He had been a Sebring resident for 40 years, formerly living in Akron, Ohio. Gary worked as a truck driver in the transportation industry. He loved to be outside and ride through the woods. He enjoyed fishing and yard work.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children, Kelly Joseph Balfour (Joe) and Kasey Joseph, both of Sebring, Florida; and stepsons, Angelo Grosso and Mario Grosso (Susan). Surviving are also eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.