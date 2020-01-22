Gary L. Stinson
Celebration of Life for Gary L. Stinson will be held between 2-6 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at The Hideaway, 835 U.S. 27, Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Gary passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 28, 1943. Gary was raised in Indiana and Wisconsin. He graduated from Germantown High School in Wisconsin where he is still in the school records for basketball. He was a member of The Wisconsin National Guard for four years. He worked in the Germantown area at various jobs and upon retirement he moved to Lake Placid, Florida.
Gary is survived by his loving daughter, Sheryl Lemme; son, Gary Stinson; brothers, Scott Stinson (Janita) and Art Stinson (Catherine); sister, Nancy Rheingans (Kenny); and granddaughters, Julia Stinson, Clara Stinson, and Kathleen Stinson.