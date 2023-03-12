Gary L. Udall
Gary Lynn Udall of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully at home, in the care of his loving wife on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Gary was born in Murray, Utah on June 30, 1956, to Afton (Webster) and Reed Smoot Udall. Gary grew up in Kaysville, Utah, graduated from Davis High School in 1974, and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1980, where he was employed at the Desert Inn Hotel golf course until its closure.
Gary and his wife, Linda moved to Sebring, Florida in 2004, residing in the Tanglewood community and working at Florida Hospital (2005-2015).
Gary is survived by his wife, Linda; and their blended family of daughter, Lisa (Fred Gauthier); son, Roger Hamilton (Vanessa); five grandchildren, Alex, Rachel, Elizabeth, Courtney, Amanda; and great-granddaughter, Sarah; his brother, Dean (Pat); and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Reed and Afton.
Gary’s wife Linda extends grateful thanks to the caregivers at Compassionate Care Hospice for keeping Gary comfortable.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 410 Webster St., Wildwood, Florida, with interment at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.