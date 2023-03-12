Gary L. Udall

Gary Lynn Udall of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully at home, in the care of his loving wife on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Gary was born in Murray, Utah on June 30, 1956, to Afton (Webster) and Reed Smoot Udall. Gary grew up in Kaysville, Utah, graduated from Davis High School in 1974, and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1980, where he was employed at the Desert Inn Hotel golf course until its closure.

