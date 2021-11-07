Gary N. Wedge
Gary N. Wedge, age 81, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Aug. 31, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Sept. 10, 1939, to Niles Claude and Eunice Gappa Wedge, also deceased, in Madelia, Minnesota.
Gary worked for Georgia-Pacific as sales manager in Southern Yellow Pine, retiring in 1996, then went on to work for Mark Bush Assoc., Lowe’s, and Medalist Golf Construction, all of Cumming, Georgia.
He moved to Avon Park, Florida in 2002 where he worked for River Greens Golf Course, and volunteered with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Choices Family Resource Center, Guardian ad Litem and Avon Park Middle School as a mentor. Gary was also a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Patti; son, Christopher; daughter, Jamie Beth Grant; four grandsons, one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter, three step-children, seven step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Linda) of Seattle, Washington and Michael (Carolyn) of Woodbridge, Virginia; and sister, Carolee (Rich) Watson of Brooksville, Florida.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Nov. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church Sanctuary. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com