Gary P. McGehee
Gary Paul McGehee, 83, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was born Sept. 18, 1938, in Harvey, Illinois to Paul R. and Mary E. (Cogswell) McGehee.
Gary was sales manager for Martin Marietta in Illinois. He and his wife Ruth Ann came to Sebring in 1973 from Chicago, Illinois and joined his father in his business, Acme Aluminum, which was later managed by his wife. To keep him busy in his retirement years, Gary enjoyed delivering Prevost motor homes all over the United States.
Gary served on the Highlands Regional Medical Center Board for 30 years, the longest serving board member. He was past president of the Sebring Chamber of Commerce and past Exalted Ruler of the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James (Dusty) McGehee. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ruth Ann (Mossell) McGehee; daughter, Beth Ann Weldy (Curtis); son, Paul McGehee; grandchildren, Joshua Weldy (Ashley), Sarah Brooker (Jeremy), Nicholas McGehee and Logan McGehee; and great-grandchildren, Kaia McGehee, Ansley Weldy, Claire and Cole Brooker, and Khalia McGehee.
A funeral service will be held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will take place on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870.