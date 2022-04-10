Gary R. Anderson
Gary Robert Anderson, 78, of Sebring, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 4, 2022, at Highlands Regional Medical Center. A native of Montour Falls, New York he had lived in Florida since he was 12 in Lakeland and then Sebring. He was a graduate of Kathleen High School. Gary retired as a Radio Operator from the US Air Force after 20 years of service, then worked for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as a booking officer for 15 years.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Rackauskis-Anderson; daughters, Potsie Anderson and Marian (Brian) Anderson Orr; stepchildren, Robert Simpasit, Roger Stovall, Jeremy Stovall and Josh (Nino Shioshvilli) Stovall; and 15 grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Sarasota National Cemetery.