Gary R. Nichols
Gary Robert Nichols, 56, of Eustis, Florida, passed away on Aug. 31, 2021. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend and educator. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; children, Daniel Nichols (Rebecca), Matthew Nichols (Logann), Cecilia Nichols and Elizabeth Chapman (Alva); parents, Judith and James Nichols; siblings, Lisa McDonald (Daniel), Joel Nichols and David Nichols (Katrinia); and grandchildren, Bella Eberle, Charlotte Nichols and Henry Nichols. Despite his young age, he lived a very full life, brought positive energy everywhere he went, and touched the lives of thousands.
He was born in Hollywood, Florida on April 28, 1965. He graduated from Mount Dora High School in 1983. He earned his A.A. at University of Florida in 1986, his B.S. at University of Central Florida in 1987, and his MBA at University of South Florida in 1995. Gary met his wife, Rebecca, in 1986 and they recently celebrated 34 years of marriage. His first career was with Publix, where he worked for over 20 years. It was during this time that he found his true calling as an educator. He started teaching at SFCC, but found his home at UCF’s College of Business in 2006. He took pride in every community in which he lived, even serving as the mayor of Lake Placid, Florida from 2002 through 2004. Over the years, he held numerous memberships and served as an officer of various organizations, including Boy Scouts of America, United Way, and Rotary Club.
Above all, Gary loved his family and the time he spent with them. He developed special relationships with all of his children and their spouses, and he took great joy in his grandchildren. Countless lives will continue to benefit from the examples he set with his leadership, family values, and humor.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid. In lieu of flowers, Gary would have wanted everyone to donate to the charity of their choice.