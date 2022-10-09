Gary W. Blackman
Gary W. Blackman, 66, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Oct. 5, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 27, 1956, in Daytona Beach, Florida to James O. and Bernice “Bonnie” Greene Blackman.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Gary W. Blackman, 66, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Oct. 5, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 27, 1956, in Daytona Beach, Florida to James O. and Bernice “Bonnie” Greene Blackman.
In the beginning, God created Gary! The next day, He rested. For those fortunate enough to know him, it was always fun to the extreme and boundaries? That was the other guy’s problem! His professional life led his talents to be a car dealer, citrus grower and cattle rancher. Gary was co-owner of Jim Blackman Ford for many years. His heart was big, his smile infectious and the glean in his eye mischievous. No story was too mundane to be embellished for maximum entertainment! We are here, he is not …
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, James O. and Bernice “Bonnie” Greene Blackman.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Regina, and his loving children, Rachel and Mitchell (Michealla). He is also survived by his brother, Tim Blackman of Sebring.
Service will be held Monday evening, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Sebring International Raceway Winner’s Circle. Family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Service will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Michael W. Peppers and Pastor Keith R. Campbell officiating.
Following the service, the family will receive friends to watch the sunset, which was one of Gary’s favorite things to do at the racetrack. A private burial will be at Pinecrest Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Testament Mission, 604 Lemon Ave., Sebring, FL 33870 and The DC Ranch, PO Box 1791, Okeechobee, FL 34973.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.