Gaylon Parton
Gaylon Parton, age 75, passed peacefully on Oct. 27, 2022, in Palm Coast, Florida. Gaylon was born on Feb. 19, 1947, in the Leoni Community.
Gaylon grew up on the Parton family farm and attended grammar school at Leoni. During high school, he was involved in Student Council, Boy’s State, varsity basketball and the FFA. Graduating Cannon County’s Central High School in 1965 with academic honors, Gaylon earned a bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro and returned to Cannon County High School three years later (1968) as an agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor. This began his 46-year career as an agriculture teacher/FFA Advisor in the states of Tennessee, Louisiana and Florida. Gaylon attended both University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University to complete his master’s degree and attended Louisiana State University for doctoral work.
Gaylon later served as an adjunct with the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) with the University of Florida and spent 23 years teaching agriculture and animal science in Miami, Florida. Gaylon treasured the years he served as FFA advisor to the students of the Woodbury, Tennessee and Miami, Florida FFA Chapters. To his credit, Gaylon received many local, state and national teaching and service awards during his career, including special recognition from Tennessee Governor Lamar Alexander for his Outstanding Service in 1984. Gaylon was proudest of his students’ honors, awards, life accomplishments; and his role in raising our country’s future leaders.
In addition to his lifelong service teaching and farming, Gaylon owned and was the photographer for the Parton Studio of Photography in downtown Woodbury for several years. His personal hobbies included his love of trucks, classic cars, collectible firearms, and John Deere equipment and collectibles.
Gaylon is preceded in death by his parents, Landon Parton and Daisy White Winnett, and older brother, Wallace “Pat” Parton.
Gaylon is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Kate Parton; and 23 nieces and nephews. Most importantly, Gaylon Parton leaves a legacy including the thousands of students whose lives he worked to make a positive difference in during nearly five decades as a teacher, mentor, and “FFA Dad”.
Memorial visitation for family, friends and former students will be held at Woodbury Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. and from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home. Gaylon will be laid to rest alongside his parents and brother at the Leoni Church of Christ Cemetery near the family’s farm.
Condolences to the family may be made through the Woodbury Funeral Home. Individuals who prefer to directly support an organization in Gaylon’s honor may consider the National FFA Foundation, Tennessee FFA Foundation, Florida FFA Foundation or the Leoni Church of Christ Cemetery Fund. Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net.