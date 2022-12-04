Gene A. Fronk
Gene A. Fronk, of Sebring, Florida, died Nov., 30, 2022. He was the son of Cordelia Clark and Everett Fronk. He was a graduate of University of Kentucky, a retired Air Force pilot and an ROTC instructor in Washington, D.C., an avid golfer and lover of animals.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene D. Fronk, and children of the heart, William King (Linda) and Diane Cone Poliquin (Daniel); and grandchildren, Lauren Holland (Daniel), Trevor King and Travis Cone.
He enjoyed his life from start to end. Burial will be at a later date in Bushnell Military Cemetery. He will be greatly missed by many.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com