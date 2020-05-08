General (Hal) Taylor
General (Hal) H. Taylor, 70, passed away on April 29, 2020 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Oct. 3, 1949 in Tifton, Georgia to General H. and Mary (Haralson) Taylor. General Hal had been a resident of Highlands County since 1984. He was a sergeant first class retired with over 20 years in the Florida AGR Army National Guard and prior to that had served six years in the active U.S. Army. HE was a fan of the Miami Hurricanes, NASCAR racing and he enjoyed working on home projects.
He is survived by his loving wife, Valerie (Odom); children, Christopher Taylor (Tayna), Anthony Taylor, Anthony Padgett, Angela Goins (Donnie), Tina Riley (Chris) and Dawn Tucker (Adam); 26 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Timothy.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.