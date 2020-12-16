Geneva G. Looft
Geneva G. Looft, 99, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
She was born April 26, 1921, in Deer Run, West Virginia to Fred Eye and Myra Lough. Geneva has been a resident of Florida for 11 years having moved from Marseilles, Illinois and was of Methodist faith. Some of her hobbies included quilting, puzzles, playing cards and cooking. She also loved spending time with family and loved college basketball and baseball.
She is survived by children, Jerry Looft (Joan), James Looft (Gretta) and Judy Klostermann (Bill); eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Looft; parents, Fred and Myra Eye; three sisters and three brothers.
Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.