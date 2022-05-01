George A. Sibet
George Arnold Sibet, 80, passed away on April 23, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on May 4, 1941, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George enjoyed car racing, fishing, music jam sessions and having breakfast with anyone or group that would go.
He is survived by his wife, Patty, of 24 years, and many friends in the Sebring, Florida area. Surviving family in Minnesota include his daughter, Kelli (Tom) Forsythe; three very special grandchildren, Lauren, Blake and Ian; sisters, Shirley Carlson and Jan Kocur (Larry), along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Grogan Center at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Touch. A Celebration of Life will be held in Minnesota at a later date.
