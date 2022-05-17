George C. Goforth
George C. Goforth Jr., age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 5, 2022. Born Feb. 16, 1937 in Belle Glade, Florida to the late George C. Goforth Sr. and Sarah Crooke Goforth, he had currently been residing in Sebring, Florida.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Janise Thames Goforth; daughters, Leatricia Sweet (Dicky) and Cheryl Burns (Richard); son, Greg Goforth (Nerina); siblings, Mary Lumpkin, Linda Enos and Ann Goforth, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
George graduated in 1955 from Belle Glade High School. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. George served the Glades area for 45 years as the owner and operator of G & G Radiator Service Inc. He was a member of National Automotive Radiator Service Association (NARSA) and Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS). George’s Christian faith was an essential part of his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Sebring, Florida and was a former member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Belle Glade, Florida. He was a faithful member of Gideons International. He served as a city commissioner in Belle Glade, was on the Palm Beach County Mental Health Board and was a former member of the Belle Glade Rotary Club.
Never without a smile on his face, George loved fishing, traveling, Carolina barbecue and spending time with his grandchildren. He never met a stranger and was always happy to lend a helping hand.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wanting to express sympathy to consider donating to: Gideons International, PO Box 1898, Belle Glade, FL 33430 or your local chapter: Gideons International, PO Box 1635, Sebring, FL 33871.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.